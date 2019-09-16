Ben Sures plays Record City on Thursday, Sept. 19, with local Ernest Anyway opening. Tickets are $10 for the all ages show (Contributed)

Ben Sures returns to Vernon stage

Entertaining singer brings stories to Record City, with opening local talent Ernest Anyway

Ben Sures is one of Canada’s most entertaining and engaging singer/songwriters with great lyrics, stories and songs about everything from Rayguns to tropical fish to cooking and heartbreak.

His little stories crafted by a big imagination and a giant heart, are coming to town Thursday, Sept. 19.

Sures, along with local local singer/write Ernest Anyway, play Record City, 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the all ages show.

READ MORE: Okanagan Collaboration challenge blindly pairs up songwriters

Sures is the 2005 winner of the John Lennon songwriting contest in the folk category (out of 15,000 entrants).

He has performed at many of Canada’s folk festivals and has been featured on CBC Radio on numerous occasions

Born a month after Woody Guthrie died, except for a brief pause to learn how to walk and talk Sures took the torch and continued the Guthrie tradition of songs that make you feel like you are part of the world, intended to make you either laugh or cry.

Sures has five cds available through CDbaby.com and on iTunes.

More recently he was part of the cast of the hit CBC Radio program The Irrelevant Show of which he contributed funny songs.

READ MORE: Renowned ‘boogie-woogie’ pianist en route to Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Just Posted

Mobile needle exchange considered in Vernon

City looks at options to combat issues of discarded needles

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Matt Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

Public input wanted on important ‘business’: Regional District North Okanagan

Bathroom concepts for Okanagan Rail Trail to be discussed at open house tomorrow

$24M invested in North Okanagan wastewater recovery project

Four years of hard work paid off after government invests big money into water project

No decision yet on Sagmoen hearing

Publication ban in effect covering media’s fight against publication ban

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Facebook group forms committee against Thompson Nicola R.V. crackdown

Group discusses issues with regional R.V. bylaw at recent meeting

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

Most Read