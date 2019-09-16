Ben Sures returns to Vernon stage

Ben Sures plays Record City on Thursday, Sept. 19, with local Ernest Anyway opening. Tickets are $10 for the all ages show (Contributed)

Ben Sures is one of Canada’s most entertaining and engaging singer/songwriters with great lyrics, stories and songs about everything from Rayguns to tropical fish to cooking and heartbreak.

His little stories crafted by a big imagination and a giant heart, are coming to town Thursday, Sept. 19.

Sures, along with local local singer/write Ernest Anyway, play Record City, 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the all ages show.

READ MORE: Okanagan Collaboration challenge blindly pairs up songwriters

Sures is the 2005 winner of the John Lennon songwriting contest in the folk category (out of 15,000 entrants).

He has performed at many of Canada’s folk festivals and has been featured on CBC Radio on numerous occasions

Born a month after Woody Guthrie died, except for a brief pause to learn how to walk and talk Sures took the torch and continued the Guthrie tradition of songs that make you feel like you are part of the world, intended to make you either laugh or cry.

Sures has five cds available through CDbaby.com and on iTunes.

More recently he was part of the cast of the hit CBC Radio program The Irrelevant Show of which he contributed funny songs.

READ MORE: Renowned ‘boogie-woogie’ pianist en route to Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.