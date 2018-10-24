Roberta Pyx Sutherland’s Drawn by Spore Spatter opens Oct. 25 at the Caetani Studio Gallery. A Demonstration and artist talk is Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Caetani exhibit details Allan Brooks’ legacy

Drawn by Spore Spatter opens Oct. 25 at the Caetani Studio Gallery

As the Caetani Cultural Centre’s FRESH!AiR artist in residence, Roberta Sutherland has created a visual art project dedicated to the environmental legacy of Allan Brooks.

“It includes a geological investigation of the varieties and uses of on-site pigments, such as mushroom spores, as well as a mapping of the flight patterns of resident and migratory birds and documenting the activities of other terrestrial species,” said Janelle Hardy, artist in residence program coordinator, of Sutherland’s work.

An opening reception for Sutherland’s Drawn by Spore Spatter is Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. in the Caetani Studio Gallery. A demonstration and artist talk is set for Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Sutherland is a visual artist living in Victoria and on Hornby Island. She holds a bachelor’s of fine arts from the University of Victoria. Her art is collected by the Canada Council Art Bank as well as numerous other private and public collections. Sutherland’s recent sculpture created at the Mount Subasio UNESCO world heritage site in Assisi received the Juror’s Award of excellence at the Sooke Fine Art Show.

The Fresh!AIR Artist In Residence program is a partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. The program combines art and the environment, exploring issues of nature, conservation, cultural and social issues.

Refreshments will be served. Reception and gallery hours are open to the public and any age.

For more information, visit our website caetani.org or call the Centre at 250-275-1525.

