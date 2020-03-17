The American-based Celtic punk band will be livestreaming its St. Patrick’s Day concert from Boston March 17, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

As a seemingly never-ending list of cancellations grows longer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one U.S. band has decided the show must go on.

The Dropkick Murphys will be livestreaming their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert from Boston on all social media platforms, including YouTube.

The American Celtic punk band is quintessential to any St. Patrick’s Day celebration and while several parties have been cancelled across the Okanagan following the provincial health officer’s advice to limit social interaction, there are still ways to celebrate.

Food colouring added to any light-coloured beer is a sure-fire way to feel festive on March 17. But be sure to brush your teeth afterwards, as it is notorious for staining.

And for those feeling more bold, there’s always a pint of the finest: Guinness.

The free Dropkick Murphy’s show live from Boston is slated to kickoff at 4 p.m. PST.

In Vernon, Kelly O’Bryans will remain open to serve only 50 patrons green beer, but the company said it will postpone its major Patty’s Day party — the biggest event for the Irish pub franchise — for a later date.

Several other pubs and restaurants that are typically a backdrop for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have limited operations or have closed amid the evolving pandemic.

“It will be the worst St. Patrick’s Day ever, I suspect,” Premier John Horgan said Tuesday. “At least for the hospitality sector.”

In the province’s update on March 17, Premier Horgan encouraged British Columbians to continue supporting the local economy where they can.

The Greater Vernon Chamber has echoed the province’s comments.

The Chamber suggests buying gift cards to support establishments now, while saving them for use at a future date; inquire about delivery options from businesses or through local couriers such as Skip the Dishes; buy cleaning and food supplies from local manufacturers or suppliers and reach out to the local businesses directly to see if it has any innovative ways to provide its services or products, like online shopping.

READ MORE: City of Vernon to close all recreation facilities

READ MORE: BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

