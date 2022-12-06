Christmas coming to historic Coldstream home

The 1910 heritage site, Mackie Lake House, is getting its annual holiday glow-up.

The home, nestled on the shores of Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream, is open for several events this month, allowing visitors to enjoy beautiful décor, cozy ambience and fascinating history.

Visitors have their choice of events — the house is open both for tours, as well as a new event called Sip Into the Season.

House tours are offered Dec. 8, 14, 21, and 22 at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per person, and should be booked in advance by emailing: mackiehouseevents@gmail.com.

Guests will enjoy an intimate tour (maximum of eight guests), hearing stories and viewing artifacts belonging to previous owners of the home, with tea and Christmas treats served afterwards.

Those looking for a more hands-on experience can book tickets for Sip Into the Season. This event includes wine, charcuterie, crafts and great company. Each visitor can make a take-home craft project using a teacup from the Mackie House events collection. Sip Into the Season takes place Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person at ticketseller.ca.

Mackie Lake House is a registered charity operated by a not-for-profit board and works to present and preserve the history of the lakeside house and the families who lived there.

ChristmasHeritagehistoryNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictThings to do