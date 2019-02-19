Cowboys croon for Falkland church

The Falkland & District Community Church and Fellowship Centre is absolutely unique. It was built by five denominations: United Church, Anglican, Alliance, Roman Catholic, and Seventh Day Adventist. The Falkland & District Community Church & Fellowship Society (a registered charity) was formed to maintain the church building and grounds and to rent out the facilities to congregations, community groups, and private groups.

“The Falkland Community Church building is 31 years old, starting to show its age, and is needing some major TLC,” said Angus MacInnes, with the society.

The first undertaking in the process was to replace inefficient furnaces with new high efficiency models, reducing ongoing gas bills, but there is much more to be done, over the next few years. Repairs needed include: exterior stucco and wood trim restoration, roof shingle replacement, concrete step restoration, downstairs carpet replaced, florescent light conversion to LED and an elevator between main and lower floors enabling easier access for disabled or mobility challenged visitors.

The overall estimated cost is between $75,000 and $80,000 – a lot of dollars!

“We decided to call the fundraising project, The Falkland & District Community Church and Fellowship Society TLC Fundraiser, or just TLC Fundraiser, for short, to which tax deductible contributions can be made,” said MacInnes.

“To date, a combination of personal donations has generated an encouraging start but there is a long road ahead, which will feature multiple fund raising activities.”

The initial event will be a concert at Falkland Community Church on March 2, starting at 7 p.m. with Rob Dinwoodie and Open Range, sponsored by The Rock Eatery Falkland and Magnetsigns Vernon.

No strangers to the Falkland Community Church are Rob Dinwoodie and his western band Open Range. Dinwoodie has played at Cowboy Church for the Falkland Stampede for over 25 years. His band consists of a father-daughter duo that have entertained with Dinwoodie for many years. Dixon Zalit plays anything with strings on it masterfully. From western swing to Spanish guitar or Mandolin, audiences are always thrilled at his musicianship. Not to be outdone by her dad, Julia Newton plays the standup bass and electric bass guitar with similar grace. Newton has played in many bands where her playing and harmony vocals really add to the western sound.

Dinwoodie has been a songwriter and entertainer for many years and has played at venues such as the Calgary Stampede, and many festivals across western Canada.

The band is known for hosting the Cowboy Dinner Show at the O’Keefe Ranch every summer for the past 10 years.

“With a new recording out, you don’t want to miss this special concert.”

