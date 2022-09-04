Elton John tribute artist Ron Camilleri (aka Elton Rohn) will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Elton John tribute to liven up Vernon stage

Elton Rohn performing at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for one night only Sept. 11

North America’s No. 1 Elton John tribute artist is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Ron Camilleri — known on stage as Elton Rohn — will be performing at the centre for one night only on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Elton Rohn is the premier Elton John experience from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and all across Eastern Canada, and he’s now making his first visit to Western Canada. It’s a performance that Davey Johnstone, Elton John’s musical director, called the best Elton tribute show in the world.

Debra De Stefano, entertainment public relations and author based in Chicago, called Elton Rohn the best tribute she has seen in the industry.

“When someone can bring that sacredness of sound and tone, as if it were the person they are paying tribute to, you have found the essence and spirit that was born separate from the composition. Elton Rohn is the essence of Elton John,” De Stefano said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $55. Full details and tickets are available at mpro4.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com


