Family Days bring two opportunities to bring the kids and check out the many sights and activities at O’Keefe Ranch. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

Family fun at the farm featured at Vernon ranch

Historic O’Keefe hosts full day of activities, twice

There are two chances to bring the kids and check out the kids, and other farm animals and activities at O’Keefe Ranch this summer.

The historic site is hosting Family Days Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again Aug. 14.

“Two exciting days where you and your family can enjoy live music, crowing roosters, delicious food, a tractor parade, wagon rides provided by the Pioneer Power Club, and even a demonstration from the local blacksmith,” the ranch said.

Take a tour of the Historic O’Keefe mansion or take a selfie with Flapjack the donkey.

Make sure you don’t miss the North Okanagan Railroaders Association’s Model Railway Exhibit or the delicious Country Manor food truck! There will be lots of farm animal fun, including the Greet-a-Goat, and wandering chickens. The famous O’Keefe Ranch character actors will also be in attendance, dressed to impress, and sharing some of their musical talents!

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, visit okeeferanch.ca, call 250-542-7868 or visit them in person at 9380 Highway 97, across from Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

Pop-up banner image ×