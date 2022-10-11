Film scares up more frights at Field of Screams in Vernon

Ride the Night will be shown on big screen while you wait in line for freaky corn maze

The movie Ride the Night will premier at Field of Screams Oct. 13. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan’s popular October seasonal event, Field of Screams, is adding a massive and exciting new element to the haunted corn maze this year. Fitting with the theme, Theater of Terror, Field of Screams will be showcasing a feature length, locally shot horror anthology film.

The story follows four teens, Hannah (Kayla Hidber), Sy (Nyla Rossi), Britney (Shanelle Connell), and Chad (Ajay Bharti), as they make their way to the Field of Screams event. On their fateful journey, they, of course, take wrong turns as well as come across strange encounters and horrific tales – the perfect formula to enhance their evening of spooky seeking delight.

Will they make it to the corn field? If they do, will they make it out alive??

Ride of the Night started as a simple enough idea – “Let’s make a feature film.”

Executive producer of Infinity Playground Entertainment, Matt Brown, brewed up a story that expands on a previous short film he had made years earlier entitled The Scarecrow (Kelly Veltri). With the help of a young ambitious crew and the company 100p Studios (Riley Gaboury, Ethan Daoust, Alex Delisle, Ryan McIntosh, Kegan Rimmer, and Noah Gannon) the film was shot in 12 days on location at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch.

“The thought was, as film makers, to make our own backyard Freddy or Michael Myers story. Have our own scary legend,” said Brown.

The movie was made on a shoestring budget and heaps of passion.

“There’s a menacing killer in this movie that came from the original Scarecrow short film that was shot at O’Keefe Ranch. In the feature film, we get to learn about his origin through three short stories that the main characters encounter…there’s a witch, as well, and we get her origin story. She kind of makes the whole thing happen. Or does she?”

The film will be playing for three weeks at Field of Screams on an outdoor movie screen, with the premiere taking place Thursday, Oct. 13. While you wait in line at Field of Screams 2022 there will be a large screen overhead running the film. This will make the long line ups scarier; in a good way!

Cast and crew will be in attendance premiere night. Other cast in the film include: Eva Cortens, Nate Sapriken, Heidi Stojke, Gemma Gibson, Hannah Brown, Tenley Franche, Lili Kayy-Park, Neve Monroe, Anya Gibson, Brent Raymond, Doug Andrews, Danielle Braund, Roy Langdon, Johnny Wright, Tanya Keller, Donna-Marie DeLorey, and Tommy Steele.

This year’s Field of Screams runs Oct. 12-15, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-30. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7-10 p.m. in the corn maze at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch.

Cheap nights, where all maze passes are $35, are Wednesdays.

Those wanting to skip the lengthy lines can also purchase an all inclusive VIP pass for $75 any night.

READ MORE: Tour of Vernon’s ‘haunted’ theatre up for grabs in October raffle

READ MORE: Spallumcheen farm doubles the terror walk

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HalloweenThings to doVernon