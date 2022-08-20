Funding plants art installation seeds at Vernon gallery

Lorrie Fleming with the Canadian Route 66 Association stops to smell the flowers and check out the Seed by Seed Sunflower Project at Gallery Vertigo recently. (Michelle Loughery photo)

A project aimed at improving the well-being of seniors and fostering social inclusion and engagement is taking root in Vernon.

Gallery Vertigo and the Wayfinder Sunflower Project by Michelle Loughery are recipients of funding from the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The funding will be used to create a community art installation to fill the gallery for September and October. The installation will focus on patterns and ornamentation on skirts that women have worn in journeys through Canada.

Sunflower Skirts will build digital skills while sharing common experiences through inclusion and intergenerational skills exchange. The senior-led project will see all ages participate in flower, fabric, paint and other exploratory Wayfinder art in action workshops that will result in an art installation displayed beyond the walls of the gallery.

“Community Art is about people having an effect on their cities, taking responsibility for their visual and physical environment, leaving records of their lives and concerns and in the process transforming neighbourhoods, and sharing skills to create inspiring exchanges. It is art for the people of all ages to participate in,” said master artist and Wayfinder founder Loughery.

The Sunflower Skirts Stories will be shared on the Wayfinder Network Podcast AR:T ROUTE RADIO.

“Art reflects life and portrays history through creating, viewing and responding to activities that provide both private and shared experiences. People choose to live, work, and visit communities because of the presence of unique and attractive visual aspects,” said Gallery Vertigo’s Brigitte Red. “Thanks to the New Horizons for Seniors Program, North Okanagan Artists Alternative will make a significant difference in the lives of seniors in our community.”

