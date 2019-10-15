The Ghost Tours of Vernon are back with two unique offerings. The haunted downtown tour will run for only four evenings, on Oct. 27 to 30, while the Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch will run on Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26. (Submitted Photo)

Haunted happenings revealed with Vernon ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

The Ghost Tours of Vernon are a Halloween institution in town and this year they are back with two unique offerings.

The haunted downtown tour will run for only four evenings, on Oct. 27-30, while the Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch will run on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

“Both tours offer the same mix of humour, supernatural and macabre history but while the downtown tour covers a lot of ground and history, the O’Keefe tour focuses on the ranch and even provides the opportunities to go into some of the buildings,” said host Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the second, with a smirk.

The downtown tours leave at 7 p.m. from the steps of the Vernon Museum. It is an outdoor walking tour and runs rain or shine—or snow—so dress appropriately. The ticket price is $10 for those over the age of 12 and $5 for those 12 and under (cash only). No reservations are necessary unless you want to book a private tour for 20 or more.

Tickets for the Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch are $20 and only available from ticketseller.ca

For more information contact Newman at 250-260-8757 or ghosttours@shaw.ca.

