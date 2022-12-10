Horse-drawn sleigh rides return with new North Okanagan venue

It’s almost time to experience the magic of a horse-drawn sleigh ride in the North Okanagan.

Horse Drawn Okanagan is keeping up its holiday tradition with its fifth annual sleigh ride event from Dec. 22-24 and 26-30, with afternoon and evening times available.

Experience the charm of a horse-drawn sleigh ride in the peaceful countryside. With horses, sleigh bells, hot cocoa and caroling around the fire, it’s an ideal Christmas activity for the whole family.

Horse Drawn Okanagan has a new venue in Spallumcheen this year, at 4735 Grandview Flats Road North, but it will be offering the same old-fashioned experience. There will be Clydesdales, and a Percheron and Belgian horse pulling the sleighs. Willow the donkey will also be in attendance this year to greet all of the guests as well as some cute woolly sheep. There will be festive displays and plenty of places to take photos, including with the horses.

“Our goal has always been to highlight the historical significance of draft horses in Canada, and remind everyone what it was like to work with horses for pleasure, agriculture, and transportation. We enjoy being outside in the fresh snow, under the open sky, and away from the stimulus of modern life we are all so accustomed to. It’s like going back in time — gathering with family, singing carols around the fire and connecting with nature and horses,” said Kelly MacIntosh, teamster and event organizer.

Hot chocolate and cookies are complimentary. Sleigh rides are about 20-25 minutes long and the sleighs can seat up to 14 people. The whole experience will take about an hour.

“Every year since we started, the interest and attendance has grown. We now have guests that come every Christmas, and have made it a holiday tradition. This year we won’t have as many tickets available as in the past. 2021 came with many challenges including extreme cold weather during our event and it took a toll on our teamsters and volunteers. We want to keep things small and simple this year so we can enjoy it again as much as our guests do,” said MacIntosh.

“We are proud to have all of our sponsors return for another year. Vertex Systems, HUB International, Rellish Transport Services, and Bannister Honda, are all contributing to the event. The entirety of our sponsorship money will go directly to our charity of choice, and this year that is the BC Cancer Foundation.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance through ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469. The cost is $22.50 for adults, $15 for children aged four to 12 and kids ages three and under are free.

For more information contact MacIntosh at horsedrawnokanagan@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Vernon dance group puts on Saint Nicholas performance

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra bringing holiday joy around the Okanagan

Brendan Shykora

horsehorse carriagesNorth Okanagan Regional District