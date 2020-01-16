Infinity stages Vernon talent in funny play about time

A Vernon actor is coming home to help play out an elegy to time in a funny production about love, sex and math.
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Volcano Theatre’s production of Infinity on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Infinity is the second show in the 2019/20 Spotlight Theatre Series, following up Arts Club Theatre-On-Tour’s highly popular Bed and Breakfast.
Infinity features the return of Vernon’s own Jonathon Young starring as Elliot, a brilliant theoretical physicist, husband to a classical violinist-composer Carmen, and father to their cynical, skeptical daughter Sarah Jean, a mathematician and girl-in-turmoil researching her emotional self.
Written by leading and award-winning Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch, Infinity is a project commissioned and developed by Toronto’s Volcano Theatre and being premiered in co-production with Tarragon Theatre of Toronto.
In the play, daughter Sarah-Jean takes a scientific approach to all the complex emotions she is presented with—in an attempt to discover what might constitute her future.
Infinity is directed by award-winning director, Ross Manson, with choreography by Kate Alton, lighting design by Rebecca Picherack, and set and costume design by Teresa Przybylski. The cast features two of Canada’s most esteemed actors, Young and Rutherford, as well as highly regarded up-and-comer, Emily Jane King (as Sarah-Jean).
Young, a graduate of Langara College’s Studio 58 theatre program, was co-founder of Electric Company Theatre in Vancouver, has collaboratively created over 20 original productions and works across Canada as an actor. He may also be known for he and Crystal Pite’s co-creation of Betroffenheit and Revisor, as well as his TV role of Nikola Tesla on the SciFi show Sanctuary. In addition to being an artistic director, playwright, and highly sought-after stage actor in Canada, Young has been nominated for a UK National Dance Award and has received several Jessie Richardson Awards (Vancouver) for acting and writing.
Tickets for Infinity are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for Preview Video highlights, tickets, new “Pick 5” subscription information and more.
