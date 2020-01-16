Infinity stages Vernon talent in funny play about time

Amy Rutherford and Vernon’s own Jonathon Young star in Infinity at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 22. (Dahlia Katz photo)

A Vernon actor is coming home to help play out an elegy to time in a funny production about love, sex and math.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Volcano Theatre’s production of Infinity on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Infinity is the second show in the 2019/20 Spotlight Theatre Series, following up Arts Club Theatre-On-Tour’s highly popular Bed and Breakfast.

Infinity features the return of Vernon’s own Jonathon Young starring as Elliot, a brilliant theoretical physicist, husband to a classical violinist-composer Carmen, and father to their cynical, skeptical daughter Sarah Jean, a mathematician and girl-in-turmoil researching her emotional self.

READ MORE: Vernon arts centre launches 2019-20 Spotlight season

Written by leading and award-winning Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch, Infinity is a project commissioned and developed by Toronto’s Volcano Theatre and being premiered in co-production with Tarragon Theatre of Toronto.

Infinity performs in Vernon at the Performing Arts Centre for one night only on Jan. 22 after an extended run at Vancouver’s The Cultch, earlier this month: “Infinity is one of the most fascinating and near-flawless productions the Cultch has ever presented.” – Andrea Warner, The Georgia Straight (Jan 9th).

In the play, daughter Sarah-Jean takes a scientific approach to all the complex emotions she is presented with—in an attempt to discover what might constitute her future.

Infinity is “a play infused with theoretical physics, classical music, the seeming impossibility of love, and the idea that what time offers us is more than we realize.” It has been created with close input from world-renowned physicist Lee Smolin and with an original score by internationally-acclaimed composer Njo Kong Kie.

Moscovitch is playwright-in-residence at Tarragon Theatre and rose to national prominence with her play, East of Berlin (2007) and has been dubbed “an indie sensation” by Toronto Life Magazine; “the wunderkind of Canadian theatre” by CBC Radio; and “irritatingly talented” by the now defunct Eye Weekly. She penned a number of short pieces, including Essay, Other People’s Children and Little One, “in the 2000s” and In This World (for young audiences), The Children’s Republic, This is War and extensively for the CBC Radio drama series Afghanada—which starred Jonathon Young’s sister, acclaimed actor Jenny Young

Infinity is directed by award-winning director, Ross Manson, with choreography by Kate Alton, lighting design by Rebecca Picherack, and set and costume design by Teresa Przybylski. The cast features two of Canada’s most esteemed actors, Young and Rutherford, as well as highly regarded up-and-comer, Emily Jane King (as Sarah-Jean).

Young, a graduate of Langara College’s Studio 58 theatre program, was co-founder of Electric Company Theatre in Vancouver, has collaboratively created over 20 original productions and works across Canada as an actor. He may also be known for he and Crystal Pite’s co-creation of Betroffenheit and Revisor, as well as his TV role of Nikola Tesla on the SciFi show Sanctuary. In addition to being an artistic director, playwright, and highly sought-after stage actor in Canada, Young has been nominated for a UK National Dance Award and has received several Jessie Richardson Awards (Vancouver) for acting and writing.

Tickets for Infinity are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for Preview Video highlights, tickets, new “Pick 5” subscription information and more.

READ MORE: Enderby born movie producer’s latest Hollywood film starring Ben Kingsley to hit theatres

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.