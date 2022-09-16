Japanese drum quartet to make noise in Vernon

Uzume Taiko Quartet to take local stage Oct. 1

Uzume Taiko will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Uzume Taiko photo)

Uzume Taiko will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Uzume Taiko photo)

Drum rhythms will soon be pulsing through a Vernon audience.

The Vernon Japanese Cultural Society presents the high-energy Japanese drumming of the Uzume Taiko Quartet.

Hailing from Vancouver, the quartet wows audiences with its uniquely theatrical blend of music and dance. The performers have crafted their own brand of West Coast Canadian Taiko drumming that offers a visual, sonic and dynamic experience.

They’ve performed in all corners of Canada, from the mid Arctic to both coasts and many places in between. The group has toured its evening concerts, festivals and youth shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

The drummers put on an exhilarating performance by combining the choreographed physicality of martial arts, the heart-stopping pulse of the Odaiko and the rhythmic sensitivity of a jazz ensemble.

Uzume Taiko will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The event is made possible by the B.C. Japanese Canadian Survivors Health and Wellness Fund. The funds are administered by the National Association of Japanese Canadians and are a commitment to honour those who lived through the traumatic uprooting of nearly 22,000 Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.

Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca or by phoning the box office at 250-549-7469.

READ MORE: Vernon-born author longlisted for cowboy book

READ MORE: COVID creations on display from busy Vernon quilters

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Live musicMusicVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Soul-searching residential school play prepares for B.C. reconciliation tour

Just Posted

Uzume Taiko will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Uzume Taiko photo)
Japanese drum quartet to make noise in Vernon

Recreation services director Doug Ross gives guests the facts about Vernon’s proposed Active Living Centre at a pop-up information booth Wednesday, Sept. 14. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon’s proposed Active Living Centre discussed with public at open house

Friends and family of Ian Baker are raising funds after the Vernon man was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser launched for Vernon man with malignant brain tumour

The City of Vernon is accepting applications for the fall intake of its 2022 Sustainability Grants program. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon offers sustainable grants