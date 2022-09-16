Japanese drum quartet to make noise in Vernon

Uzume Taiko will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Uzume Taiko photo)

Drum rhythms will soon be pulsing through a Vernon audience.

The Vernon Japanese Cultural Society presents the high-energy Japanese drumming of the Uzume Taiko Quartet.

Hailing from Vancouver, the quartet wows audiences with its uniquely theatrical blend of music and dance. The performers have crafted their own brand of West Coast Canadian Taiko drumming that offers a visual, sonic and dynamic experience.

They’ve performed in all corners of Canada, from the mid Arctic to both coasts and many places in between. The group has toured its evening concerts, festivals and youth shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

The drummers put on an exhilarating performance by combining the choreographed physicality of martial arts, the heart-stopping pulse of the Odaiko and the rhythmic sensitivity of a jazz ensemble.

Uzume Taiko will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The event is made possible by the B.C. Japanese Canadian Survivors Health and Wellness Fund. The funds are administered by the National Association of Japanese Canadians and are a commitment to honour those who lived through the traumatic uprooting of nearly 22,000 Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.

Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca or by phoning the box office at 250-549-7469.

Brendan Shykora

