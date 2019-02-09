(Stock photo)

Joie de Vivre comes to Vernon

The Okanagan Symphony Ochestra is set to perform next weekend in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

The Okanagan Symphony Ochestra is set to perform the fourth concert in the Chase Wines Masterworks series, Joie de Vivre, next weekend in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

The goal is to celebrate the music and inspiration of the French Romantics, including Chopin, Ravel and Saint-Saëns. The event will host pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko from Salmon Arm, and will be presented by Judy and Graham Burns.

Izik-Dzurko first played with the OSO when he was 13, performing Carnival of the Animals for eight school programs. Many hours of practicing later, Jaeden is now a student at Juilliard School. He will be performing two concertos: Chopin’s Andante spianato et grande polonaise brilliante and The Romantic Concerto by Ernst Schneider, an Okanagan-based composer living in Penticton.

The performance of The Romantic Concerto in Vernon will also be recorded for future CD release.

Joie de Vivre also marks the annual Side-by-Side performance with the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra. OSYO have been preparing their part in Ravel’s La Valse since early December. This month, they come together with the OSO musicians for mentorship, collaboration and final preparations. Through sectionals and full rehearsals, they learn at the speed of lightning. The end result will be 120 musicians on stage, simultaneously sharing their talent, joy and exuberance.

The program is also Ravel’s wonderful collection of miniatures Ma Mere l’Oye (Mother Goose Suite).

“These performances will be remarkable not only for our talent on stage, but also for our material. Maurice Ravel was most famous for his Bolero,” said OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson. “The irony is that he only wrote Boleroas an exercise in how to sustain a crescendo over ten minutes. He was surprised to see how popular this piece became. If your only experience with Ravel is through Bolero, don’t miss Ma Mere l’Oye (Mother Goose Suite) and La Valse which show off his masterful creativity.”

Performances take place throughout next weekend. Performances begin at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m., before heading to the Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

