Ladies ‘laff’ at Vernon’s annual comedy show

For the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, there’s no better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with the funniest female comics around.

“A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter,” said Janelle Escott, marketing and community engagement director. “Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman.”

Headlining the 15th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff on March 9 is Canadian Comedy Award winner, Martha Chaves. Known for her performances on CBC Radio’s The Debaters, Because News and Laugh Out Loud, Chaves won the CCA’s Best Stand Up Comic award in 2017. She also has two nationally televised comic specials: Comics! on CBC and There’s Something About Martha on CTV and The Comedy Network.

Chaves performed in her first Just For Laughs gala in 1998 and has performed her fresh comedy acts in four languages: English, Spanish, French and Italian. Originally from Nicaragua, Chaves uses her unique perspective to comment on life in Canada.

“This evening will be emceed by Christine Lippa, with opening acts by Alison Ogilvie and Melanie Rose. Celebrate International Women’s Day with us and some of the funniest women in comedy,” Escott said.

Adult material and situations may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 15 Featuring Martha Chaves are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

