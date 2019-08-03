Morphology of Memory is an encaustic exhibit by Lake Country-based artist Angela Hansen. Photo: Gallery Vertigo

Lake Country artist’s beeswax paintings coming to Vernon gallery

Gallery Vertigo is setting up an exhibit that aims to be the new buzz of Vernon’s art scene.

Morphology of Memory is an encaustic exhibit by Lake Country-based artist Angela Hansen. “Encaustic” refers to the medium she uses: beeswax-based paint.

Hansen’s works are described as comparisons between memory and geological formations. She compares the geological effects of time with the psychological effects of time – exploring human emotions, fears, phobias, and primal instincts in the process.

“Much that happens within us, within our minds and cells can be can visually represented by the shapes and formations of our physical world,” a Gallery description of the exhibit reads.

The exhibit runs from Aug. 6- 31, with an opening reception on Aug. 8 from 6-8 p.m., where Hansen will meet with the public and speak about her work. People can view the exhibit during the Gallery hours, Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

An Emily Carr University alumni, Hansen was recently awarded the 2019 Emerging Artist Grant from the International Encaustic Artist Organization. She is also a feature artist in Peripheral ARTeries’ Biennial Edition 2019.

Earlier this year, Hansen’s work was juried into “Survey of Encaustic Art”, an exhibition hosted by the International Encaustic Artists Association in California, U.S.

