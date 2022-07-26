Lights, camera, action: $1,000 bursaries for Vernon area arts students

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society wants to set students up for success by offering up three $1,000 bursaries.

Students from Vernon, Coldstream, or Electoral Areas B or C entering or returning to full-time studies at a post-secondary or technical school majoring in an accredited performing arts or arts management program can apply. Students are also eligible if already registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in performing arts or arts management.

The bursary program is part of the Youth Engagement Program (YES). To apply visit vdpac.ca/AbouttheSociety/BursaryProgram

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and recipients will be announced in early October.

Bursaries are traditionally made possible by the generosity of patrons from tips and gratuities collected at centr’s Coatcheck Gallery, bar and concession. The Society also accepts memorial gifts and business sponsorships (with naming opportunities) and personal donations specifically made for its bursary program.

Last year, three $1,000 bursaries were awarded based on the remaining public donations and despite the absence of full public performances.

