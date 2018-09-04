Longtime artist explores fabrics at Vernon’s Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames

Bernadette Kroft is the artist of the month for September

When people see the work, they’re in awe that it is all made of fabric.

That’s the message of Nadine Wilson who welcomes Bernadette Kroft as the Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for September.

“She paints and draws and is extremely creative. The level of skill she demonstrates is incredible,” Wilson said of Kroft.

“Visitors to my gallery cannot believe that her work is all fabric. She has worked in many other mediums also, has done portraits such as the one attached to other organic materials. She is fun and I am very happy to have her as my artist for September.”

Kroft, who has exhibited her work at Nadine’s over the past several years, began drawing at four-years-old and painting at 15, though she stopped painting altogether for 18 years.

“Often standing in my s­­­tudio working on a new fabric piece, having an artist’s block I still persevere until my creativity returns. I have moments when I am lost and other times when I am found. Society is overrun by images and I can’t compete with the mass media of art. I am supposed to just create out of my love for it, but sometimes it is difficult,” Kroft said.

However, once she began working with fabric, inspiration was abundant.

When I began to start creating art with fabric, which is a complicated and inspiring medium about three years ago. I really enjoy working with discontinued fabric, which appeals to me artistically and environmentally.

“This process is not always good because I am teaching myself how it works. I am sometimes my best teacher and other times I am my worst. Either way, I have some successes and want to pursue this medium further,’ Kroft said.

An open house for Kroft’s work is slated for Sept. 8 from 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

