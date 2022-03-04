Lumby Days back in the saddle following COVID cancellations

The 65th anniversary of Lumby Days is upon us, albeit two years late.

Organizers of the three-day celebration are excited to announce that the event is finally returning June 10-12 in Oval Park. Public Health Orders due to COVID-19 saw the actual 65th anniversary event cancelled in 2020, and again in 2021.

Fittingly, the theme is: 65th Anniversary Finally.

“We’re very, very excited we finally get to celebrate our 65th anniversary,” Lumby Days president Merna Alexander said.

“I think everybody is pretty darn excited. Everybody is ready.”

The parade is being planned, Shooting Star amusements returns with the midway and games, the entertainment stage will be rocking, food trucks will be on site, kids can enjoy the petting zoo, pro-wrestlers are returning and the beverage gardens are back.

Cruising the Okanagan will also return with a car show.

It’s a big evolution from the first event back in 1955.

“Before it became Lumby Days it was a rodeo, and then it was a logging show, it was a logging show for many years,” Alexander said.

But with the evolution of logging, done by machines, the event has changed with more of a family focus.

“Kids don’t get a lot of opportunity these days to hit a midway,” said Alexander.

