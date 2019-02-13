Geoff Akins-Hannah will perform his inspirational Bubble Wonders show at two separate events to help local food banks in the Okanagan area over the Family Day weekend. (Submitted Photo)

Lumby resident bubbles for a good cause

Bubble Wonders man’s Feed Hope tour visits Enderby and Lumby for Family Day weekend

The Okanagan’s own Bubble Wonders man is going on tour to help local food banks over the Family Day weekend.

Geoff Akins-Hannah’s Feed Hope tour kicks off at noon on Saturday, Feb 16, at the Splatsin Community Centre, 5767 Old Vernon Rd., in Enderby.

“This event is going to be amazing,” said Akins-Hannah.

“There’s going to be a draw for some awesome gifts, some lucky local school kids will have a chance to be inside a bubble, and there’s even a surprise musical guest star opening the show!”

Akins-Hannah has also partnered with local Enderby business leader Bonita Lundquist, of Re/Max North Valley, to open the event to anyone who wants to come regardless of their budget.

Tickets for this event were originally priced at $10 but thanks to the generosity of the local realtor, all attendees will be able to pick up their complimentary tickets for free right at the door.

In return, families are encouraged to “pay it forward” by bringing in much-needed donations to FED, the Feed Enderby and District Food Bank.

FED president Corrie Epp said they’re always grateful for any quality food items—especially any type of protein such as beans, lentils, tuna, salmon, sardines and canned ham and chicken.

See also: Volunteers needed to meet food bank growth

This focus on families helping families continues on the second stop of the Feed Hope Tour on Sunday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m., at the White Valley Community Centre, 2250 Shields Ave., in Lumby.

The show is again free, this time thanks to a grant from the B.C. government.

Again, families are asked to consider bringing in donations to support the Lumby Food Bank.

Christine MacNeil, children’s program facilitator at the White Valley Community Centre, thought the idea had such appeal and merit she has arranged to have donations accepted at all White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Family Day Events scheduled over the long weekend.

Can’t make it to the store before the shows? No worries, even the donation of a loonie or a toonie will do. Lumby Food Bank president Robert Wilkinson explained that food banks partner with grocery stores and qualify for all sorts of deals and programs and discounts where they can make a dollar go twice as far.

See: Bubble blast in Lumby

“Anything is possible,” is the theme of the Bubble Wonders show. Throughout the performance Akins-Hannah attempts to create a square bubble but fails, intentionally, he says, in order to model lessons on following dreams and having persistence and learning from mistakes.

By the end of the show, he does eventually succeed in making a bubble cube.

How does he do it?

There’s actually six bubbles joined at the top and bottom and all four sides that make a square bubble in the very centre possible.

A wonderful symbol, he says, of the power of community.

“Each one of the bubbles represents families, businesses, charities, artists, leaders, dreamers all joining together for the greater good, to form a support system where the impossible becomes possible and that feeds hope.”

