Mikkal Waters plays Record City Friday, March 29. (Submitted Photo)

Mikkal returns to roots for Vernon show

Lavington artist plays Record City alongside VonReason and Grandpa Gruv

Mikkal Waters returns to the Okanagan stage after a few year hiatus, and will be sharing a night of home-grown alternative/folk music alongside VonReason (Vernon). After the show, Grandpa Gruv (Fandango Farms) will be spinning some mellow beats to keep the social going for awhile; moderate chance of dancing, and 100 per cent chance of good times in the forecast.

See: Food Action Society celebrates volunteers with VonReason

Local promoter Steve Gosselin, SMG Endeavors, brings the show to Record City on Friday, March 29.

“Mikkal Waters was a popular artist/promoter in the area a few years back before he made the move to Pemberton for work with his family,” said Gosselin, who is donating a portion of proceeds from the event to BrainTrust Canada in order to raise TBI/concussion awareness and awareness that BrainTrust is here in Vernon to support those dealing with such conditions.

“He hosted numerous events at his property outside of Lavington known to locals as Middle Earth.”

Some notable performers there included the Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra, Blackberry Wood, locals like Barefoot Caravan and many more. He occasionally would open the evenings

performing his own music including fan favorites like Cat Black (aka Storm, There’s a Storm Coming) and Bicycle Baby.

“These were very special moments and very well received by all in attendance,” said Gosselin.

See: Collective of musicians will move you

Waters has been working on his music of late at his new home and will be bringing an accompanist cajon player to showcase his old favorites and some brand new material. In support of Waters’ homecoming, new local favorites and good friends in VonReason will open the night with some homegrown folk/roots that feature some incredible vocal harmonies by the cousin duo (Lowell Friesen and Lancen Harms). Closing out the evening will be Grandpa Gruv of Fandango Farms with a little bit of man made EDM music for some dancing fun.

This show is all ages at Record City on Friday, March 29 with doors opening at 7:30 and music to start at 8 p.m.

Record City is located at 3127 30th Ave., Vernon. Tickets are $10 in advance, available at the store or etransfer to smgosselin80@gmail.com, or $15 at the door. Kids under 12 are free.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Just Posted

Mikkal returns to roots for Vernon show

Lavington artist plays Record City alongside VonReason and Grandpa Gruv

Pet Planet picks up Lumby’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates more than $194,000

Vernon RCMP seek people on outstanding warrants

Trio sought by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for various infractions

VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Most Read