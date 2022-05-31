New Vernon gallery bares it all with body exhibit

Grand House of Photography show comes with disclaimer

Passionate Ink Portraits will be on display at The Art of Bodyscapes exhibit at the Grand House of Photography for the month of June. (Dwight Magee photo)

Exposing all shapes and sizes, a celebration of the human form is being unveiled at an upcoming art exhibit.

Vernon’s newest gallery, the Grand House of Photography, 3105 29th Ave., presents its second show: Bodyscapes, June 1-30.

The adult-only exhibit includes a grand gala night Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. and features still art as well as live works.

“There will be live models being painted and photographed,” gallery co-owner Gary Sumner said. “It’ll be shocking, but it’s all tastefully done.”

The exhibit, open to those 18 and older, includes a nudity disclaimer and those who are offended by the human form are suggested to not attend.

The gallery’s two portrait studios will showcase the live action, including an assortment of talented live models, some being painted from head to toe with fluorescent paint and others posing with a Harley Davidson.

The fine art event is raising funds for the North Okanagan Alzheimer’s Association, with special guest, chair Patrick Vance in attendance.

Among the photography being featured is that of gallery co-owner Dawn Mace, Keyhole Intimates – Boudoir Portraits; Roy McCann, bodyscape photographer; Tina Richardson, accredited professional photographer; Michael Breakey, director of education for Canadian Association for Photographic Art.; Gary Nielander, bodyscape photographer; and Dwight Magee’s Passionate Ink portraits.

From bare skin to tattoo-covered skin and even pierced parts, the exhibit is open for the month of June, Monday through Saturday. “There are all types of bodies and people in the world and we want you to come celebrate all of them with us,” said Mace.

For more information visit thegrandhouseofphotography.com.

