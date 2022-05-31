New Vernon gallery bares it all with body exhibit

Exposing all shapes and sizes, a celebration of the human form is being unveiled at an upcoming art exhibit.
Vernon’s newest gallery, the Grand House of Photography, 3105 29th Ave., presents its second show: Bodyscapes, June 1-30.
The exhibit, open to those 18 and older, includes a nudity disclaimer and those who are offended by the human form are suggested to not attend.
Among the photography being featured is that of gallery co-owner Dawn Mace, Keyhole Intimates – Boudoir Portraits; Roy McCann, bodyscape photographer; Tina Richardson, accredited professional photographer; Michael Breakey, director of education for Canadian Association for Photographic Art.; Gary Nielander, bodyscape photographer; and Dwight Magee’s Passionate Ink portraits.
From bare skin to tattoo-covered skin and even pierced parts, the exhibit is open for the month of June, Monday through Saturday. “There are all types of bodies and people in the world and we want you to come celebrate all of them with us,” said Mace.
For more information visit thegrandhouseofphotography.com.
