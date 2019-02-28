Okanagan Screen Arts presents quintessential French ensemble

Bonnie Anderson/Special to the Morning Star

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society presents C’est La Vie, Monday, March 4 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

This is a finely tuned, very French ensemble piece written by Guy Bellinger and directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Starring Jean-Pierre Bacri, Gilles Lellouche, Judith Chemla and Jean-Paul Rouve, this film is a mad farce with plenty of big laughs and is a pleasure to watch.

Pierre, (Benjamin Lavernhe) is a rich and arrogant bridegroom who is marrying Héléna (Judith Chemla) and he demands that his wedding party, which is being held in a sumptuous French 17th-century castle located in a beautiful park, be the first rate.

Pierre wants to be assured that everything will go according to plan so he has retained the services of Max Angély (Jean-Paul Bacri). Max is an experienced but disgruntled caterer who is doing his last wedding event and is just trying to make it through the night.

Max assures Pierre that this will all go off without a hitch, but Max neglects to tell Pierre that his team is not absolutely above reproach. Max has to deal with a team of offbeat characters including his girlfriend, and close collaborator, who is on the verge of breaking up with him and is flirting outrageously with a young server on the team. Max faces numerous hilarious obstacles such as a second-rate entertainer, James, (Gilles Lellouche ) replacing the professional DJ that had been hired; Guy (Jean-Pierre Rouve), the wedding photographer, who is a free-loading has been; a depressed waiter who once dated the bride; a volatile assistant who causes constant turmoil; and additional waiters who are quite inefficient. In spite of all the setbacks, Max manages to make it all come together as his motto is “always adapt!”

This is an expertly assembled cast of characters who carry the movie from one hilariously surreal situation to another leaving the audience in tears of laughter. In this day and age where everything is taken so seriously, totally enjoying this bubbly and charming adventure should be guilt-free.

Show times are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell. Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Cash wine bar open for both shows. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

