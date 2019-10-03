Peter Kaz, host of Okanagan’s Got Talent, is handing the mic over to 14 of the valley’s best this Sunday at The Green for the first in the series of events which will lead to $10,000 in prizes for the top act. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

140 acts lined up for Okanagan’s Got Talented, running every Sunday in Vernon

An event that was expected to last five weeks with 20 or so of the Okanagan’s top talents has blown away all expectations.

Okanagan’s Got Talent is so full that the event will span five months, kicking off this Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the Green Pub in Vernon.

“We have 140 people who applied throughout the Okanagan, Nelson, Merritt all the way down to Osoyoos, everywhere,” said Peter Kaz, organizer and judge of the largest talent show to ever hit the valley.

“And prize way it’s the biggest as well, we have over $10,000 in prizes that are going to help these people with their careers,” said Kaz of video shoots, flights to meet agencies, glam session, a paying gig on the main stage at the IPE in 2020, and more.

The all-ages event (minors must be accompanied by an adult) goes every Sunday (except Oct. 13) until Dec. 15 with each show featuring 14 acts.

“That’s just the first round,” Kaz said, who will give those lucky enough to make it to the finals about a month to rehearse before returning mid January, with the finale sometime in February.

“The majority, I’d say 80-85 per cent, are singers, but there’s jugglers, dancers, belly dancers, comedians, a contortionist.

“It’s the best of the best in the Okanagan.”

Oct. 6 will see singers, a band, comedian, juggler, ukulele player/singer, one-man band, duo, dance troupe and rhythmic gymnasts perform.

“I try to make it a little bit of everything,” said Kaz, who has a background in the entertainment industry, having helped a number of clients get stage ready and become discovered by top agencies.

“Ten years ago I created a gentleman from scratch who is a hypnotist who is now performing on the Las Vegas strip. But the majority of the artists I’ve ever worked with are what I call basement acts who have started in front of the mirror with a hairbrush.”

Joining Kaz at the judges table are local hip hop artist NØX, Sun FM’s April Lyn and IPE General Manager Yvonne Paulson.

“The judges are going to help guide your career and open some doors,” Kaz said.

READ MORE: Vernon hip hop artist NØX drops new single

READ MORE: Okanagan concert guide for October and November

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning start: Do you know what the M&M in the colourful candies stands for?

Just Posted

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges found and arrested

RCMP asked media to remove name, photograph of accused

Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

Several North Okanagan sites in the race for horse facility

Monashee Valley Agri Park Society looking at options

Vernon charities pick up major funds at United Way drive-thru breakfast

A steady line of traffic rolled through the United Way fundraiser at the Prestige Vernon Lodge

Get skis, get caffeine: Vernon ski makers and coffee shop team up for promotion, fundraiser

Customers who buy skis from Skevik Skis on Saturday will receive $100 gift card to Triumph Coffee

Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

140 acts lined up for Okanagan’s Got Talented, running every Sunday in Vernon

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing near Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Princeton mayor proud of forestry protesters

“It was a proud moment to see those trucks running through the… Continue reading

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing east of Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

Whose Line Is It Anyway? live version coming to Okanagan next summer

Whose Live Anyway? hits the Kelowna Community Theatre July 18

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Most Read