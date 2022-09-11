O’Keefe Ranch is hosting the Studebaker Drivers Club on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Old-fashioned wheels riding into Vernon

The Studebaker Drivers Club will be showing off their rides at O’Keefe Ranch Sept. 18

A trip to Historic O’Keefe Ranch on Sept. 18 will be a trip back in time.

Members of the Studebaker Drivers Club will be driving to the ranch to tour and show their old-fashioned wheels.

Established in 1962, the club is an international organization dedicated to preserving and showing off Studebaker vehicles, with more than 100 chapters around the world and more than 17,500 members.

Studebaker was an American wagon and automobile manufacturer founded in 1852, which went defunct in 1967.

About 45 Studebaker owners make up the local chapter from around the southern Interior and beyond, residing as far north as Prince George and as far south as Washington state.

Last year alone, chapter members drove more than 3,100 miles in Studebaker vehicles and more than 1,200 miles to local chapter events. The members have meetings once a month, in which they usually go on captivating drives or play innovative car games.

“Their club’s visit is something we are really looking forward to and we can’t wait for you to see the incredible cars,” said O’Keefe manager Sherrilee Franks.

For more information, visit okeeferanch.ca, call 250-542-7868 or drop by in person at 9380 Highway 97N in Vernon.

