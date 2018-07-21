Professional Stand Up at The Small Axe in Enderby

Simon King is here next Saturday.

Canadian stand-up comedian in Enderby next Saturday.

Simon King is a veteran comedian who has traveled the world, performed at numerous comedy festivals, has over a dozen national television appearances and can be heard regularly on both terrestrial and satellite radio.

The B.C. native has returned home for the summer. King is making a rare appearance at an extremely intimate venue for one night only. The show is supported by Sicamous based comedian Chris Gordon.

With credits including HBO, JUST FOR LAUGHS, CBC, CTV, THE COMEDY NETWORK, THE KUALA LUMPUR COMEDY FESTIVAL, SIRIUS/XM, TBS and many more it’s easy to see why Robin Williams called King, “A truly gifted comedian.”

The show is set for Saturday, July 28.

Sheryl Crow hits West Kelowna for Mission Hill Winery concert

