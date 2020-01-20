Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Queen Silver Star candidates took their talents to the stage Saturday.

The six candidates in the Excellence Program each performed at the Talent Showcase and Silent Auction at the Schubert Centre.

Three talents topped the night as three of the girls were named finalists: Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon, who wowed judges with her ribbon dance; Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber with her eye for photography; and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis who performed a colourful fancy shawl dance. The People’s Choice Talent Award was also presented to Louis.

The top finalist will be announced at the Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star LX on Feb. 6.

Other impressive talents to take the stage included the fine art of a large sculpture by Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight and a water colour painting by Miss Okanagan Restoration Service Ltd. Megan Fowles. Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Eva Calder also displayed her talking talent with a spoken word performance.

The event was also fundraiser for the scholarships awarded to the candidates at proclamation, and thanks to the generous sponsors who donated to the Silent Auction, the event raised more than $2,100 for the Candidates Scholarship fund.

Nixon Wenger LLP, Legacy Photography, Teassential, Original Joes, The Castle at Swan Lake and numerous anonymous donations are thanked for their support.

“The Candidates and Committee would like the extend their thanks and appreciation to all of the programs generous sponsors,” said Celine Grosch, QSSEP chairperson.

If you missed the chance to see the candidates Saturday night, their future events are as follows:

– Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 6, 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

– Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 7, 5 p.m. at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society Ice Palace

– Snowflake Ball – Feb. 8, 5 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel Vernon

Tickets will be available from the Candidates, Royalty, Committee, Vernon Winter Carnival office, and provided the events do not sell out, at the door.

READ MORE: Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

READ MORE: First Queen Silver Star heir draws on 60 years of Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis performs Fancy Shawl Dancing during the Queen Silver Star Talent Showcase Saturday at the Schubert Centre. (Wayne Emde Photography)