Scottish celebration returns to Vernon with Highlanders and haggis

After a two-year hiatus, the annual St. Andrew’s Ceilidh returns to Vernon on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Schubert Centre.

Sponsored by the Sons of Scotland, the ceilidh will feature Highland Dancing, the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, Kilt 45, piping in the haggis, followed by a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings.

This year’s ceilidh is designed as a ‘friend raiser’ rather than a ‘fundraiser’ although there will be a bag auction and smallish silent auction to help defray the evening’s expenses.

“Now that COVID appears to be behind us, we want to get people returning to fun events like ours, rather than continuing to live in lockdown and isolation,” said organizer Derek Hall.

The Sons of Scotland Benevolent Association was founded in 1876 by Scots to provide support and security for Scottish immigrants. The goal was to “preserve among the elements of Canadian culture the great traditions of Scottish history, music and literature.”

The local branch, Kildonnan Camp, was chartered in 1949 and has routinely supported local charities as well as various Highland Games and Dance competitions. They also provide bursaries to students of the Celtic Arts and have subsidized individual piping and drumming lessons for beginners.

Tickets to the St. Andrew’s Ceilidh are available at Ticket Seller by phone (250-549-7469), online or in person. For more information call Hall at 250-549-2123.

READ MORE: Vernon singer home for Christmas

READ MORE: Homeless camp near Vernon’s Polson Park taken down

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MusicVernon