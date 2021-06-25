Spallumcheen outdoor theatre adds Indigenous showcase to film festival

Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre is adding an Indigenous Short Film Showcase to its annual Film Festival Aug. 25-Sept. 5. (Contributed)

Submissions are now open for the first Indigenous Short Film Showcase that coincides with Caravan Farm Theatre’s second annual Film Festival Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.

The festival welcomes patrons to an outdoor cinema experience on the 80-acre North Okanagan farm in the unceded, traditional territories of the Secwepemc and Syilx First Nations.

Five short films will be chosen from the submissions to precede the five feature films. Each film is presented twice over the two-week event.

The selection panel consists of Indigenous Elders and artists, including Reneltta Arluk, a renowned theatre-maker and current director of Indigenous Arts at the Banff Centre; Bill Cohen, a researcher, educator and artist who has spent more than 25 years sharing his passion for transformative and revitalizing works with Indigenous communities; and Aaron Leon, an artist, community activist and academic currently researching Indigenous knowledge keeping in a digital age.

To be eligible for the Indigenous Short Film Showcase, films must have been created primarily by Indigenous persons, made in North America, be between six and 20 minutes in length, created within the past five years, and have a maximum suggested rating of 14A. Films of any genre or style are welcome.

Each film selected for the showcase will receive an honorarium of $500.

Applications are open until July 19.

For more information or to submit the digital or online format of your film, contact production@caravanfarmtheatre.com.

