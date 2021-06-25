Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre is adding an Indigenous Short Film Showcase to its annual Film Festival Aug. 25-Sept. 5. (Contributed)

Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre is adding an Indigenous Short Film Showcase to its annual Film Festival Aug. 25-Sept. 5. (Contributed)

Spallumcheen outdoor theatre adds Indigenous showcase to film festival

Caravan Farm Theatre’s annual festival Aug. 25 to Sept. 5 will include Indigenous short films

Submissions are now open for the first Indigenous Short Film Showcase that coincides with Caravan Farm Theatre’s second annual Film Festival Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.

The festival welcomes patrons to an outdoor cinema experience on the 80-acre North Okanagan farm in the unceded, traditional territories of the Secwepemc and Syilx First Nations.

Five short films will be chosen from the submissions to precede the five feature films. Each film is presented twice over the two-week event.

The selection panel consists of Indigenous Elders and artists, including Reneltta Arluk, a renowned theatre-maker and current director of Indigenous Arts at the Banff Centre; Bill Cohen, a researcher, educator and artist who has spent more than 25 years sharing his passion for transformative and revitalizing works with Indigenous communities; and Aaron Leon, an artist, community activist and academic currently researching Indigenous knowledge keeping in a digital age.

To be eligible for the Indigenous Short Film Showcase, films must have been created primarily by Indigenous persons, made in North America, be between six and 20 minutes in length, created within the past five years, and have a maximum suggested rating of 14A. Films of any genre or style are welcome.

Each film selected for the showcase will receive an honorarium of $500.

Applications are open until July 19.

For more information or to submit the digital or online format of your film, contact production@caravanfarmtheatre.com.

READ MORE: North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties recognized for saving lives using Naloxone


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Festivalfilm

Previous story
Emily Carr canvas fetches $3 million at auction, some major works go unsold

Just Posted

Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre is adding an Indigenous Short Film Showcase to its annual Film Festival Aug. 25-Sept. 5. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen outdoor theatre adds Indigenous showcase to film festival

SilverStar Mountain Resort will open its biking trails this weekend to card holders and the public, and will feature a new trail, Title Line. (Robb Thompson Photo)
New trail highlights Vernon resort’s bike season

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers

A home burned on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)
Fundraiser starts for Armstrong family who lost house in fire