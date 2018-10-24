STORYHIVE seeks Vernon creators for Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Telus’ STORYHIVE has launched its first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition.

“This Edition is the beginning of a commitment to invest in the careers of Indigenous creators and help drive real social change in the screen-based production industry in Western Canada,” a STORYHIVE spokesperson said.

“STORYHIVE will support 20 Indigenous-led-screen-based projects with each recipient receiving $20,000 in production funding, as well as, mentorship and training. Creative BC will also offer British Columbia based projects with up to $5,000 in top-up funding. The 20 successful projects will be selected by an all-Indigenous jury. This marks one of the first times in Canada that a jury of this composition is green-lighting all Indigenous-led projects.”

To that end, STORYHIVE is looking for Indigenous creators from Vernon to submit their short film idea which can include a comedy, drama, animation, web series pilot or documentary between three and 10 minutes in length. Creators who are at the beginning of their career, as well as more established creators, are all welcome to apply for this Edition and bring their passion project to life.

The design of the Edition was shaped by Indigenous STORYHIVE alumni, such as local B.C. resident, Colin Van Loon, who shared their experience about working with STORYHIVE (across other editions) with an external consultant, Nikki Sanchez from the University of Victoria. The key findings from these interviews were applied to shape a program designed to be culturally safe, empowering and relevant to Indigenous creators.

The Indigenous Storyteller Edition submissions opened Oct. 22 and remain open for applications until Dec. 4.

