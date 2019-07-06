The Blue Bomber launches off the ropes to take down Chucky Ray in Thrash Wrestling action at The Schubert Centre Friday, Jan. 25. (File photo: Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Thunder Boyz Productions joins forces with Thrash Wrestling

TBPI production team to film matches on July 26-27 in Vernon and Kamloops

Thunder Boyz Productions Inc. and Thrash Wrestling are proud to announce a joint-venture on filming the various professional wrestling matches conducted throughout the Okanagan. The matches will be professionally edited and then made available to the public.

TBPI and Thrash Wrestling have not decided yet as to the media platform to be used for the release of the matches, however this is expected to be decided and announced within the next few months.

“We are very excited to be working with the entire Thrash Wrestling family and I think our style of live-action filming will really benefit and provide a fantastic product for wrestling fans” said Dean Trumbley Owner of Thunder Boyz Productions Inc.

Thrash Wrestling has been providing top-quality entertainment for the past 10-years throughout the Okanagan Valley. Matches are schedule for July 26-27 in Vernon and Kamloops and the TBPI production team will be there filming the matches.

“I honestly feel TBPI will help us take our local production to the next level,” said Nick Szalanski, Owner and Promoter of Thrash Wrestling. “They already film two successful live-action productions and the fit of Thrash Wrestling is perfect for both parties.”

