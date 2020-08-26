Danika Morris and Ashley Kotz get a photo with Tik Tok celebrity Datrie in Vernon Monday, Aug. 17. (Submitted Photo)

TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

Datrie seen at Kal Beach, near Polson Park, Kangaroo Farm and more

An online TikTok sensation visiting the area recently made some young fans pretty pumped.

Datrie is an influential 19 year old with 8.9 million followers, 2,352 videos and and more than 438 million likes.

Producing theatrical and comedic videos online (vlogs), as well as modelling on Instagram, Datrie has gained a large following, particularly among teens.

Including Vernon’s Danika Morris and Ashley Kotz, who were lucky enough to catch up with Datrie near Polson Park on Monday, Aug. 17.

“We were just driving down to Kal Beach and my friend recognized her so we drove back,” said Morris, who had her mom turn the car around after spotting Datrie’s white-blonde hair and recognizing the online celebrity.

View this post on Instagram

Finally met my son 🙏❤️🐀

A post shared by Datrie (@datrie) on

Although nervous to approach her, Morris said, “she was really nice.”

The Grade 7 girls asked Datrie to take a selfie with them, which she happily did, and pretty much made their summer.

It’s not the first time Datrie has been spotted in the area. She was seen at Kal Beach a few weeks earlier, and her social media pages are full of posts from Kelowna, at Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm, in Peachland, Osoyoos, Vancouver and Victoria.

“I’m pretty sure she was just visiting,” said Morris, as Datrie lives in Calgary.

@datrie

KIWI THE CAPYYYYY AYYE @onefluent @weeklychris @karismacollins @yycwolf

♬ original sound – datrie

TikTok has become a popular social media platform for tweens, teens and even adults, where they can post fun videos about their day or do little dances to popular music snippets.

“I do TikTok dances,” said Morris, an Okanagan Landing Elementary student, who is looking forward to going back to school.

While Datrie is one of the biggest celebrities on TikTok, she does not compare to Charlie Damelio, who has more than 82 million followers.

READ MORE: Vernon Tim Hortons staff dance off against immigration impacts

READ MORE: TikTok saga continues with Microsoft talks

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie to headline virtual B.C. Indigenous music festival

Just Posted

Vernon barber killed in motorcycle crash remembered fondly

22-year-old Luke Alder is remembered by friends, family and colleagues as hard-working and lovable

TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

Datrie seen at Kal Beach, near Polson Park, Kangaroo Farm and more

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

Construction goes ahead on Lavington daycare

184 residents signed petition to stop construction of daycare in park space

Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Precautions urged to prevent surge in COVID-19 numbers in Summerland

Chamber manager concerned about possible increase in new daily cases

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

Most Read