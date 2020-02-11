Local artist Charley Hampton will have his work displayed at Gallery Vertigo. (Contributed)

Vernon artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

Gallery Vertigo presents the work of Charley Hampton

Gallery Vertigo will present the work of Charley Hampton, a North Okanagan chapter member of the Federation of Canadian Artists.

The exhibit is entitled Natural Influences.

The natural environment is rich with artistic inspiration and is an invitation to expression in a wide spectrum of ways.

Hampton’s approach is to view those surroundings with an emphasis on structure, texture, colour and movement.

His focus is on abstract interpretation of that view, which allows emotional connection to blend with technical execution.

It invites the viewer to be open to an unexpected connection to the natural environment.

“Art is learning to express myself in ways that I cannot otherwise do. It’s about taking risks, learning through growth, living with the fear of making mistakes, and connecting with people who understand,” said Hampton.

“The Japanese principle of satori describes my connection to art: satori is continually acquiring new points of view and perspectives through which we deal with life.”

The public is invited to meet the artist at an opening reception Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m., during which Hampton will give a short presentation.

Vernon artist draws on Japan's satori principles

Gallery Vertigo presents the work of Charley Hampton

