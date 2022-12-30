Vernon blasting into 2023 with New Year’s Eve events

A couple fireworks displays and lots of live music and DJs are planned

SilverStar Mountain Resort is ready to light up for the holidays, with fireworks New Year’s Eve, like those on display for the recent light up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Looking for something spectacular to do to ring in the new year?

Here’s what’s happening around the North Okanagan Dec. 31:

• The biggest and brightest bash will be up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, the only place you’ll find free fireworks unless your neighbours are illegally setting them off. The mountain kicks off the evening with a torchlight parade at 5 p.m. where 100 people will ride down the run into the village with flares, lighting up the Milky Way. The parade is concluded with fireworks. Three-piece funk band GoldSauce plays at the Red Antler starting at 9 p.m.

• Fireworks will also be set off at Predator Ridge for the ’80s Bash featuring food, dessert, DJ Spinalshift and more, tickets $119 in advance through store.predatorridge.com.

• Prestige Lodge Ballroom dinner, music from Shawn Lightfoot Band and late night snack. Tickets available at Don Cherry’s and Bourbon Street.

• Marten Brewing dressy three DJ party with surf to turf dinner and more, tickets on eventbrite.

• Black Light Party at the Kal with DJ’s and more. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

• Status Night Club New Year’s Eve party with DJ Rando Carlissian, advance tickets $20, $25 at the door.

• New Year’s Eve at Local Losers with Cavernous, RICH and Convenant Lion, presale tickets $20, $25 at the door, plus tax.

• Back to ’90s New Year’s Eve at Ratio Coffee & Pastry, tix at ratiocoffee.ca.

• Sparkling Hill Resort is hosting a Rocket Man New Year’s Eve Party.

• Eagles Hall platinum country New Year’s Eve dance, limited tickets $20.

• Glitter & Gold bash at the Elks Lodge featuring Rockin’ Horse Band, tickets $50 text Lorna at 250-503-8311.

• Sherman Doucette Blues Quartet at the Vernon Jazz Club SOLD OUT

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

READ MORE: 50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FireworksNew Year'sThings to doVernon