Vernon-born documentary screens at Towne Cinema

A Vernon-made film from a Vernon-born filmmaker screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Sept. 24.

The Happiness Tour features a group of local Vernon seniors in a short documentary that was filmed in Vernon and Kelowna earlier this summer.

Produced and Directed by, Janalee (Guenther) Budge, the film is a short, quirky documentary that reveals the secret to staying happy when it brings together a hilarious motley crew of seniors who, in their 80s and 90s, decide to form a band called, The Happy Music Makers.

“I am an independent filmmaker who grew up in Vernon and this summer, I returned to my home to make a short film about a very cool group of Vernon folks,” Budge said.

Budge describes the band members as quirky, full of wit and says that they will fill the audiences’ hearts with joy and laughter. Budge’s father, Larry Guenther, is part of the band and the reason that she stumbled upon this amazing group of Vernonites.

“After I met the band, I knew I had to make a film about them so I pitched the story to TELUS Storyive in the spring. They loved the idea so we filmed in July, and I am super excited to premiere the film at Vernon’s Towne Theatre on Sept. 24 as part of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s weekly film program.”

There will be two screenings of the film on Sept. 24 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. prior to the Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s showing of The Seagull. The cast and crew will be at the 5:15 screening.

