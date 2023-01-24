Vernon Caetani Centre executive director tenders resignation

Susan Brandoli had been with the centre since 2013

Susan Brandoli, longtime executive director at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre on Pleasant Valley Road, has tendered her resignation, effective immediately. (Don Weixl photo)

There’s been a change at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre.

The centre’s board of directors has accepted the resignation of the facility’s longtime executive director Susan Brandoli.

“The board thanks Susan Brandoli for her years of service to the Caetani Centre,” said Craig Leverman, Caetani Cultural Centre Society president, in a social media post. “She was instrumental in bringing the vision of the many volunteers who served on the board into reality.”

An artist, writer, curator and lecturer, Brandoli began work with the Caetani Centre in January 2013 and saw many accomplishments and goals come to fruition during her tenure.

Throughout her 10 years at the centre, Brandoli brought local, provincial and national recognition to the Caetani story as well as to the home and property once occupied by Italian duke Leone Caetani, his partner Ofelia Fabiani, and their daughter, the late artist and teacher Sveva Caetani, located on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road at 35th Avenue.

Developing partnerships with other arts, cultural and educational organizations, Brandoli instigated the centre’s artist-in-residency program that continues to welcome artists and writers to live and create in Vernon to this day.

She also opened up the centre to more events programming, including tours, exhibitions, workshops, a music and writers festival, and more.

She oversaw the 2016 campaign to turn an old carport on the property into an 800 square foot gallery and event space, and also instigated the Open House Project, which saw major upgrades to the 128-year-old heritage house.

The five-year campaign raised more than $300,000 from fundraising and grants and culminated in the official opening of the Caetani Centre museum and gallery to the general public.

Brandoli was also involved in the repatriation of Caetani family heirlooms and artifacts from the Greater Vernon and Kelowna museums.

She also helped orchestrate the return of Sveva’s masterful Recapitulation Series of 47 multi-pieced watercolours, previously housed at the Alberta Foundation for the Arts in Edmonton, back to the home where they were created.

Other accomplishments included helping the Caetani board with the transfer of the Recapitulation copyright from the Vernon Public Art Gallery to the Caetani Centre and the ongoing Bringing Sveva Home campaign.

The latter project has so far raised more than $30,000 to preserve and protect the collection and the Caetani property in which it is housed.

“During my four-year term as president, Susan performed a number of tasks that moved the Caetani Centre forward and brought it to today where we are attracting more local and international guests,” said Sherry Price, society past president and human resources chair. “I wish her the best moving forward in her future endeavours.”

Price said with spring approaching the centre is currently preparing to re-staff and attract more volunteers for its operations.

“Stay tuned as we relaunch our tours, programs, and special events,” she said.

