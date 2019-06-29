Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts returns July at Mackie Lake House. (Contributed)

Vernon gallery gears up for 33rd annual fundraiser

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts to take place at Mackie Lake House Wednesday, July 17

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts returns for their annual art action and garden party in July.

The event, benefit event of the Vernon Public Art Gallery, is set to take place at Mackie Lake House Wednesday, July 17 from 6:30 – 11 p.m. Staff and volunteers are working hard behind the scenes to help make this a successful evening for all who attend.

“Each year our community comes together to show us their support through Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts,” said Dauna Kennedy, Executive Director. “This iconic Greater Vernon event has been providing the VPAG with the funding we require to bring quality exhibitions to our area and in turn helps direct the programming for the general public and the educational tours we provide to thousands of kids through our school program every year.”

The event will feature gourmet appetizers provided by Gumtree Catering and Basket Case Catering, wine and beer, and a specialty welcome cocktail for guests to enjoy. Cody Rueger will play live music outdoors in the beautiful lakeside setting. Jason Armstrong of Beach Radio will Emcee the event alongside auctioneers from Vallery Auction. Although cowboy hats are not generally the chosen attire at Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, the Raffan’s live auction is an art form in itself and is entertainment for all.

In addition to the live auction, guests can peruse the silent auction items, enjoy food and drinks, and dance into the night. Guests are treated to a complimentary shuttle service provided by Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Presenting Sponsor Bannister Honda.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, including presenting sponsor Bannister Honda, Norval, BDO, Beach Radio, Ukrainetz Workplace Law Group, and Peter Solymosi Photography.”

MEA tickets are available to purchase online at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com, in person at the Gallery at 3228 31st Ave Vernon, or by phone at 250-545-3173 (advance only). Early Bird and VPAG member ticket price is $50 or regular ticket price is $65, and a VIP table of 4 is $300.

