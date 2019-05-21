The Seaton theatre group, under the direction of Lana O’Brien, have produced George Brant’s Elephant’s Graveyard for the spring production.

Vernon high school performs to help elephants

$2 of every ticket sold to Elephant’s Graveyard will go directly to The Elephant Sanctuary

Seaton Secondary School is getting ready to go back to 1916.

The drama students of Seaton Secondary School’s 27th Street Theatre have been fully immersed in the life of 1916 Erwin, Tennessee since the start of this semester, and they are now ready to share their amazing work with the public.

Elephant’s Graveyard is a beautiful and haunting tale of Mary, the elephant star of Charlie Sparks’ World Famous Circus. The show examines one specific moment in time, when the town, the circus and the railroad collide.

The theatre group, under the direction of Lana O’Brien, have produced George Brant’s Elephant’s Graveyard for the spring production.

The theatre company is using this show to bring attention to the plight of captive performance animals, and to raise funds for The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

The play is set in 1916 Tennessee when people had very different beliefs about animal rights.

Today, in Tennessee, there is a beautiful sanctuary for rescued and retired performance animals.

“This helps to bring the story full circle,” says O’Brien “Closing a door on the past, and opening a door to the future.”

$2 of every ticket sold will go directly to the sanctuary. The theatre will also have donation envelopes available, an art action and some products for sale, with 100 per cent of the money going to The Elephant Sanctuary.

The show runs May 27 – June 1 every night at 7:30. All tickets are $12 and are available through the Seaton school office (250-542-3361) and the Bean Scene Coffee house, which has been supporting The Elephant Sanctuary for many years.

Related: PHOTOS: Seaton Fashion Show

Related: Seaton theatre delves into Shakespearian woods

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caravan Farm Theatre holds outlaw themed fundraiser

Just Posted

Vernon Women’s Transition House responds to RCMP interrogation video of sexual assault victim

“When we saw the interview, we were heartbroken, frustrated, and furious because this was such an egregious handling of a really traumatic situation for a teenager.”

UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Pesticide use in Vernon park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

Familiar advocate now executive director at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Nicole Makohoniuk has been named to the position, bringing with her a wealth of experience

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

Most Read