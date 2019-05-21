Vernon high school performs to help elephants

$2 of every ticket sold to Elephant’s Graveyard will go directly to The Elephant Sanctuary

Seaton Secondary School is getting ready to go back to 1916.

The drama students of Seaton Secondary School’s 27th Street Theatre have been fully immersed in the life of 1916 Erwin, Tennessee since the start of this semester, and they are now ready to share their amazing work with the public.

Elephant’s Graveyard is a beautiful and haunting tale of Mary, the elephant star of Charlie Sparks’ World Famous Circus. The show examines one specific moment in time, when the town, the circus and the railroad collide.

The theatre group, under the direction of Lana O’Brien, have produced George Brant’s Elephant’s Graveyard for the spring production.

The theatre company is using this show to bring attention to the plight of captive performance animals, and to raise funds for The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

The play is set in 1916 Tennessee when people had very different beliefs about animal rights.

Today, in Tennessee, there is a beautiful sanctuary for rescued and retired performance animals.

“This helps to bring the story full circle,” says O’Brien “Closing a door on the past, and opening a door to the future.”

$2 of every ticket sold will go directly to the sanctuary. The theatre will also have donation envelopes available, an art action and some products for sale, with 100 per cent of the money going to The Elephant Sanctuary.

The show runs May 27 – June 1 every night at 7:30. All tickets are $12 and are available through the Seaton school office (250-542-3361) and the Bean Scene Coffee house, which has been supporting The Elephant Sanctuary for many years.

