Vernon theatre puts out casting call for Christmas classic
The Powerhouse Theatre will present A Miracle on 34th Stereet - A Musical from Nov. 23-Dec. 3
Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre will raise the curtain on a Christmas classic.
The local theatre will present Meredith Wilson’s A Miracle on 34th Street, A Musical, Nov. 23-Dec. 3.
Principal actors and chorus will be needed.
Auditions will be at the theatre:
KIDS 8-12: June 16 and 17, between 4 and 6 p.m.;
ADULTS: June 21 and 22. Book a time between 6:30-7:30 p.m.; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; 8:30-9:30 p.m.
To book, email info@powerhousetheatre.net.
