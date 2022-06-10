Vernon’a Powerhouse Theatre has put out a casting call for its winter production, A Miracle on 34th Street – A Musical. (File photo)

Vernon theatre puts out casting call for Christmas classic

The Powerhouse Theatre will present A Miracle on 34th Stereet - A Musical from Nov. 23-Dec. 3

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre will raise the curtain on a Christmas classic.

The local theatre will present Meredith Wilson’s A Miracle on 34th Street, A Musical, Nov. 23-Dec. 3.

Principal actors and chorus will be needed.

Auditions will be at the theatre:

KIDS 8-12: June 16 and 17, between 4 and 6 p.m.;

ADULTS: June 21 and 22. Book a time between 6:30-7:30 p.m.; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; 8:30-9:30 p.m.

To book, email info@powerhousetheatre.net.

