Vernon Vipers release 2022-23 BCHL schedule

Snakes open Sept. 23, playing seven of their first nine games against Prince George and Salmon Arm

The Vernon Vipers will play the Prince George Spruce Kings four times in their first nine games of the 2022-23 B.C. Hockey League season. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers will get to know the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Prince George Spruce Kings quite well and quite early in the B.C. Hockey League season.

The league has released its 2022-23 schedule. Each team will play an interlocking 52-game schedule, and there is no Showcase Event this season.

The Vipers will open up with a home-and-home series against their Shuswap rivals Friday, Sept. 23, at the Shaw Centre, and play their home opener the following night, Saturday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m., at Kal Tire Place (KTP).

Vernon will play three of its first nine games against the Silverbacks, and will face the Spruce Kings four times in those opening nine contests.

Following a doubleheader in PG, the Snakes will then have a season-high six-game homestand, running from Oct. 7-29.

One of those contests will be a match against the reigning league champion Penticton Vees on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Vees and Vipers will play on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. at KTP.

That’s one of only two afternoon home games for the Vipers during the upcoming season. The other will be Family Day Monday, Feb. 20, against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Vipers’ only other non-Friday or Saturday will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, against the Vees. Friday and Wednesday night home games will start at 7 p.m. and all Saturday contests will be 6 p.m. starts.

Vernon will only make two excursions south to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island this season, both for two-game trips.

The playoffs begin March 31, 2023.

