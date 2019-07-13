Smith Fraser Duo are among the performers at the Summer Music Festival. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Caetani Summer Music Festival fired up

The annual once per month schedule has been combined into a one-day event on Saturday, July 20

The Caetani Summer Music Festival has become an annual fixture in the roster of North Okanagan events since 2014.

The summer concert series features top local and regional musicians, and over the years has presented many diverse genres from folk, roots, blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock, country and more.

The Festival line-up for 2019 will feature songwriters Betty Johnson and Carolyn Anele, the Smith Fraser Duo, the Dharma Dolls, Cod Gone Wild, Songs of the Southern Belles, and the daylong event will wrap up with the Beatles Experience.

This year a significant change has been made to the previous monthly presentation schedule, and the annual once-a-month schedule has been combined into a one-day event on Saturday, July 20. It is set to take place the grounds of the Centre on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“We have been experiencing increased fire activity year after year, and the later seasonal music series presentations were suffering for it,” said Executive Director Susan Brandoli. “The weather is always a factor for an outdoor event, no matter what, and we do run all concerts rain or shine, but the added factor of the smoke was definitely affecting attendance.”

The Centre plans to increase the number of smaller, indoor music concerts held during fall, winter and spring in it’s Studio Gallery facility on site as well.

“We’ve had regularly sold out performances in this venue and there is obviously a need that we can meet in the community,” said Brandoli.

The series has been helpful in increasing public awareness of the centre, and every year it also helps to raise some much needed operating funds for the facility.

“We normally operate pretty much on a break even level, but we hope that the new format will allow us to surpass expectations so that we can offer additional music performances and other programming throughout the year,” Brandoli said. “Our main goal of the Summer Music Festival is to present a platform for local musicians. We strongly support providing a public platform and the fair payment of musicians and all artists for their creative work.”

Any additional funds raised also go directly towards support for the operations and maintenance of the not-for-profit centre.

Tickets for the Summer Music Festival concert are available online at ticketseller.ca. A limited number may also be available at the door, but capacity is limited, so attendees are advised to purchase tickets early.

Doors open at noon and concerts will run until 10 p.m.

Refreshments will be available on site, with a cash bar, and food vendors such as Gary’s Woodfired Pizza, Wings Food Truck, and Artisto Gelato. Parking on site is limited to handicapped access only, and attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, or to park on side streets and walk in.

For more information visit www.caetani.org or call the office at 250-275-1525.

Related: Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Related: Thousands soak up Downtown Vernon Sunshine Festival

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

LETTER: Hope helps

Square foot gardens for homeless a step in the right direction

Vernon’s Caetani Summer Music Festival fired up

The annual once per month schedule has been combined into a one-day event on Saturday, July 20

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun, chances of showers continue through weekend

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun, clouds and rain to start the weekend

City of Vernon: Safe to resume swimming at Kin Beach

Staff lifted the water quality advisory just in time for the weekend on July 12

Armstrong Shamrocks hosting European foe

Shamrocks will face Team Slovakia in international box lacrosse friendly Sept. 15 at Hassen Arena

VIDEO: Hurricane Barry slogs toward shore; storm surge feared

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Brewery opens on Victoria Road in Summerland

Breakaway Brewing is open Thursday to Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

14,147 signatures to oppose BC Housing project in Kelowna

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

Most Read