Vernon’s Caetani Summer Music Festival fired up

The Caetani Summer Music Festival has become an annual fixture in the roster of North Okanagan events since 2014.

The summer concert series features top local and regional musicians, and over the years has presented many diverse genres from folk, roots, blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock, country and more.

The Festival line-up for 2019 will feature songwriters Betty Johnson and Carolyn Anele, the Smith Fraser Duo, the Dharma Dolls, Cod Gone Wild, Songs of the Southern Belles, and the daylong event will wrap up with the Beatles Experience.

This year a significant change has been made to the previous monthly presentation schedule, and the annual once-a-month schedule has been combined into a one-day event on Saturday, July 20. It is set to take place the grounds of the Centre on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“We have been experiencing increased fire activity year after year, and the later seasonal music series presentations were suffering for it,” said Executive Director Susan Brandoli. “The weather is always a factor for an outdoor event, no matter what, and we do run all concerts rain or shine, but the added factor of the smoke was definitely affecting attendance.”

The Centre plans to increase the number of smaller, indoor music concerts held during fall, winter and spring in it’s Studio Gallery facility on site as well.

“We’ve had regularly sold out performances in this venue and there is obviously a need that we can meet in the community,” said Brandoli.

The series has been helpful in increasing public awareness of the centre, and every year it also helps to raise some much needed operating funds for the facility.

“We normally operate pretty much on a break even level, but we hope that the new format will allow us to surpass expectations so that we can offer additional music performances and other programming throughout the year,” Brandoli said. “Our main goal of the Summer Music Festival is to present a platform for local musicians. We strongly support providing a public platform and the fair payment of musicians and all artists for their creative work.”

Any additional funds raised also go directly towards support for the operations and maintenance of the not-for-profit centre.

Tickets for the Summer Music Festival concert are available online at ticketseller.ca. A limited number may also be available at the door, but capacity is limited, so attendees are advised to purchase tickets early.

Doors open at noon and concerts will run until 10 p.m.

Refreshments will be available on site, with a cash bar, and food vendors such as Gary’s Woodfired Pizza, Wings Food Truck, and Artisto Gelato. Parking on site is limited to handicapped access only, and attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, or to park on side streets and walk in.

For more information visit www.caetani.org or call the office at 250-275-1525.

