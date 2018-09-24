Village Gallery welcomes Erin Foggoa

Erin Foggoa’s work is on display throughout September and October

Cherryville artist Erin Foggoa’s work is on display at the Village Gallery in Lumby throughout September and October. (Photo submitted)

From the mythological to the animal kingdom, Erin Foggoa does it all.

The Cherryville-based artist’s work is on display at the Village Gallery in Lumby throughout September and October.

“I absolutely love creating. I don’t know if there was a specific moment, but more than anything I have to work hard to stay focused on one or two mediums at a time,” Foggoa said.

A commercial artist for about 10 years, Foggoa studied graphic arts at Pacific Design Academy and spent a few months at the Alberta College of Art and Design.

While her subject matter varies greatly, Foggoa said she works a lot with animal lovers and animal rescue groups.

“(I] create unique and compelling animal and nature-based artwork with the hope of rejuvenating a passion for the environment and animals we share it with,” she said. “(I) believe strongly that giving goes hand in hand with receiving, and … support multiple transparent animal rescue and rehabilitation charities.”

She also draws inspiration from artist Robert Bateman.

“Our style could not be more different but he was one of the first artists I noticed who was using his work to bring the plight of wildlife to the forefront of attention,” she said.

Outside of the animal kingdom, Foggoa is influenced through her travels.

“I find that any time I am going anywhere I look into it almost too deeply and have been finding amazing stories in each culture’s mythology,” Foggoa said. “I do find looking at them now that a lot of my mythological subjects rely on strong and powerful women.”

One of her most powerful pieces, which is currently displayed at the Village Gallery in Lumby, Three Sisters, represents the Greek myth of three fates representing birth, life’s events, and death. These sisters are blind and therefore non-judgmental and impartial in weaving the fate of all mortals.

Foggoa’s work is on display at the Village Gallery in Lumby, 1975 Vernon Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

