Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Vernon show

Documentary screening at library offers chance at two tickets to the show

Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Vernon performance may be sold out but there is still a chance to check out the prominent activist and artist.

The Vernon Library is hosting a documentary screening, Buffy Sainte Marie: A Multimedia Life, Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

This inspiring biography chronicles the remarkable story of Buffy Sainte-Marie as she rises to prominence in New York’s Greenwich Village folk music scene and blazes a

groundbreaking path as a talented songwriter, activist, educator and artist.

This event is free of charge, drop-in, everyone is welcome, plus you can enter to win a pair of tickets to Sainte-Marie’s sold out show. Her solo performance takes place Sept. 23 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

READ MORE: Buffy Sainte-Marie added to Spotlight series

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton library’s third annual writers festival draws impressive speakers

Just Posted

54 charities across Southern Interior to benefit from United Way donation

The funding comes from the organization’s community fund

Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

You’ll be reeling and jigging in no time with Vernon Scottish Country Dancers

Group hosts Open House Sept. 17

Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Vernon show

Documentary screening at library offers chance at two tickets to the show

Marathon of Hope continues in Vernon

Terry Fox Run goes Sunday at Marshall Field

VIDEO: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Kelowna farm first in Canada to use advanced pear sorting machine

Days Century Growers aims to make pear farming more efficient with advanced technology from Holland.

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

Arsonist who set Osoyoos RCMP detachment ablaze not criminally responsible

McArthur-Pereira will remain in custody until review board determines if he should be released

Summerland to discuss health and wellness centre at UBCM Convention

Municipality and school board hope to identify partnership opportunities for proposed facility

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Over 4,200 athletes from across the province are in Kelowna for the games this week

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

Most Read