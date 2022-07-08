Young Vernon singer tops talent search for Ribfest stage time

Nevaeh Dyson, 16, is the winner of the first Ribfest talent search and will be featured on stage July 9, 5 p.m. (Miles Overn photo)

An Okanagan rising star, 16-year-old Nevaeh Dyson is the Rockin’ the Ribfest Talent Search first place prize winner.

Dyson was named the winner of this inaugural festival, giving Nevaeh an opportunity to showcase her musical performance talents at the Vernon Ribfest at Swan Lake Market Garden (next to Highway 97) Saturday, July 9 between 5-7 p.m.

“It is my opinion after hearing Navaeh perform that she is on her way to stardom and this show will be one of her steps toward achieving that,” Ribfest coordinator Elaine Gallacher said.

Rockin’ the Ribfest Talent Search judges will present Nevaeh the first place trophy and an artist brand consultation with Jeff Johnson (five consecutive BCCMA producer of the year award winner, Juno nominated pop album of the year, CCMA producer of the year) of Bailey Way Entertainment ($500 value) on the Vernon Ribfest entertainment stage.

The talent search participants are local gifted musicians and vocalists.

“The judges considered the performer’s musicianship, originality, performance, technical merit and overall presentation. This was not an easy decision,” said Johnson, who is also a musician and songwriter.

Fellow judge Doug Trask came up with the idea for a talent search as he wanted to provide new and younger musicians with a great opportunity. Trask is a local songwriter and musician and Kalamalka Moon’ is his song, written about his experience growing up in the Okanagan.

Guest judge Melissa Jacobs is a 20-year veteran music teacher in the Vernon School District. She has produced 13 Broadway musicals and over 15 music concerts. She has performed with local Andrew Allen and played ukulele and choral songs since 2011. Jacobs owns a not-forprofit called Inspire Kindness Productions that raises money for local families nominated by our community. Through Inspire Kindness Video Productions, she creates short films, music videos, and commercials. She is producing a documentary called Women Lead through Adversity for Storyhive and Telus, which will be on Optik TV in February 2023.

Along with Dyson, you can catch other local musicians on the Ribfest entertainment stage all weekend long. For the full schedule check out Thursday’s edition of The Morning Star newspaper.

