Armstrong to host All Candidates Forum

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce offers opportunity to meet the candidates on Wednesday

Federal candidates will come togther at the Centennial Theatre next Wednesday (Sept. 18) in Armstrong and the public is welcome to join in and hear what the candidates have to say.

The evening will commence with an introduction of the candidates and questions will be taken from the floor. The night will close out with final statements from each candidate represented.

The event, hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, will be moderated by the chamber’s vice-president Sean Newton.

For those who can’t attend the meeting in person, questions can be submitted before hand to manager@aschmaber.com. They will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page and candidates will have the opportunity to address those questions.

For more information, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 250-546-8155.

The National Associational of Federal Retirees is hosting an All Candidates “Town Hall” Sept. 19, 2019 at the Schubert Centre at 6 pm.

Everyone is invited to come and meet the Candidates. Those who need more information can contact Tina at 250-545-4058.

READ MORE: NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

READ MORE: Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
Next story
Six candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Just Posted

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

Cops for Kids to pedal into Vernon

The cyclists complete the final leg of their 1,000-km ride on Sunday

Armstrong Shamrocks set for Slovakia

International lacrosse friendly goes Monday, Sept 16, at the Hassen Arena

Vernon Search and Rescue hit the waters for training session

Tuesday night saw a combined boat team and rope rescue team training scenario

Red balloons spotted around Vernon a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

It’s crunch time for Okanagan apple farmers

Bella Rosa Orchards’ apple season is at its peak

Okanagan Fall Wine Festival returns with new signature event

The premier festival features over 100 wine-centric events across the Okanagan from Oct. 3 to 13

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates ready for federal election campaign

Here are the candidates running in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Most Read