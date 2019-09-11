Armstrong to host All Candidates Forum

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce offers opportunity to meet the candidates on Wednesday

Federal candidates will come togther at the Centennial Theatre next Wednesday (Sept. 18) in Armstrong and the public is welcome to join in and hear what the candidates have to say.

The evening will commence with an introduction of the candidates and questions will be taken from the floor. The night will close out with final statements from each candidate represented.

The event, hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, will be moderated by the chamber’s vice-president Sean Newton.

For those who can’t attend the meeting in person, questions can be submitted before hand to manager@aschmaber.com. They will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page and candidates will have the opportunity to address those questions.

For more information, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 250-546-8155.

The National Associational of Federal Retirees is hosting an All Candidates “Town Hall” Sept. 19, 2019 at the Schubert Centre at 6 pm.

Everyone is invited to come and meet the Candidates. Those who need more information can contact Tina at 250-545-4058.

