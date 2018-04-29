Stretch and then sip at Okanagan Spirits

Some added spirit is being paired with yoga in the Okanagan.

The award-winning craft distillery, Okanagan Spirits has poured out a unique offering for yoga enthusiasts.

Detox and Retox classes – a yoga session followed by appies and a beverage are being offered at the Vernon distillery.

Next to the large copper stills bubbling brew and emitting the grainy smell that will soon become a tasty spirit of whisky, gin or vodka, yogis display their focused strength.

“It lends itself well to something like this, especially this space,” said yoga instructor Jessica Nobrega.

“We do an hour of hatha yoga focusing on detoxification poses,” said Nobrega, following the second in a series of classes. “And then we have a wonderful cocktail by Okanagan Spirits afterwards and delicious food by Sprouted Fig Catering.”

Pairing events with some of the food and beverage the Okanagan has to offer isn’t a new concept. Wine and Sip parties are a popular event, where artists show a class of students how to paint their own Picasso while enjoying a local wine or beer.

But Detox and Retox is new to the scene, and all those involved are loving it.

“It’s a big draw because we really have a lot to offer here in the Okanagan,” said Nobrega.

