Stretch and then sip at Okanagan Spirits

Yoga classes offered at distillery, followed by cocktails

Some added spirit is being paired with yoga in the Okanagan.

The award-winning craft distillery, Okanagan Spirits has poured out a unique offering for yoga enthusiasts.

Detox and Retox classes – a yoga session followed by appies and a beverage are being offered at the Vernon distillery.

Next to the large copper stills bubbling brew and emitting the grainy smell that will soon become a tasty spirit of whisky, gin or vodka, yogis display their focused strength.

“It lends itself well to something like this, especially this space,” said yoga instructor Jessica Nobrega.

“We do an hour of hatha yoga focusing on detoxification poses,” said Nobrega, following the second in a series of classes. “And then we have a wonderful cocktail by Okanagan Spirits afterwards and delicious food by Sprouted Fig Catering.”

Pairing events with some of the food and beverage the Okanagan has to offer isn’t a new concept. Wine and Sip parties are a popular event, where artists show a class of students how to paint their own Picasso while enjoying a local wine or beer.

But Detox and Retox is new to the scene, and all those involved are loving it.

“It’s a big draw because we really have a lot to offer here in the Okanagan,” said Nobrega.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Follow these tips for caring for hummingbirds, then sit back and enjoy the show

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Killiney Beach properties

Twelve properties along Westside Road are affected by evacuation due to slope instability

Freshet leads to village preparations

Lumby encourages residents to prepare as spring freshet is underway and rain is in forecast

Prescribed burns set for Lumby region

Burns to take place at South Fork and Satellite Hill, weather depending, between April 30 and May 14

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

Vernon Day of Mourning asks us all to remember those who have fallen

There were 158 work-related deaths in B.C. in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

Most Read

  • Stretch and then sip at Okanagan Spirits

    Yoga classes offered at distillery, followed by cocktails