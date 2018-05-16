Vernon breakfast gets kids in the game

Kids are serving up support for kids Friday morning.

The Vernon Leo’s Club will hold the second annual Breakfast in a Box fundraiser for the Greater Vernon KidSport Fund. The event will be a drive-through breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the old Canadian Tire parking lot located at 27th Street and 46th Avenue.

The breakfast will consist of three pancakes, two sausages, a drink box, condiments (syrup, butter and ketchup) and a Tim Horton’s coffee all for a minimum $5 donation. All proceeds will go directly to KidSport. Additional donations will also gladly be accepted. All money raised locally stays locally.

“Last year was the first year for this fundraiser and the Leo’s along with the Lion’s Club raised $1,385,” said Shayne Wright, Vernon’s recreation program coordinator. “It was a fun morning and people were very generous. We are hoping for a bigger turnout this year”

KidSport helps provide children between the ages of six and 18, access to sports opportunities and experiences in both team and individual sports. KidSport believes that young people can learn more than athletic skills from sports. Sport’s challenges can teach children the value of leadership, desire, planning, practice, hard work, honesty, sacrifice, dedication, positive thinking and self-confidence.

The Leos are a community-based youth group ages 12 to 18 dedicated to making Vernon a better place.

Sponsors for the event include:

North Okanagan Optimist Club (prime sponsor)

SunRype

Armstrong Regional Cooperative

Watkins Motors

Western Financial Group

Fermco Rentals

Tim Horton’s

Community Policing

Beach Radio

Vernon Lions Club

