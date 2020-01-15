Tanja Tulak, left, of Tiny’s Bones and Scones is now selling fresh, homemade, healthy dog treats out of Cam Albert’s, right, Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care shop on 27th Street in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Enderby’s Tanja Tulak needed to pursue something after her children ventured off into school and she thought baking would be a great option.

But she’s not your everyday baker.

Tulak specializes in treats for pups.

She began baking fresh, healthy, sugar-free dog cookies, scones, cinnamon rolls and popcorn balls in her kitchen to serve up to pets.

The idea first sparked Tulak while working at her self-serve flower stand in Enderby. She thought it would be a great addition to put out some dog treats for passerby pooches.

“I never did it,” she said, but when her kids started heading to class she thought now’s the time.

Tiny’s Bones and Scones Healthy Dog Treats now has its own storefront within Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care.

Owner Cam Albert said she always knew she wanted some kind of artisanal bakery incorporated into her already locally-focused business on 27th Street in Vernon.

And she found a good fit with Tulak.

“We’ve never turned product over this quickly,” Albert said, only one month into the partnership.

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care puts the spotlight on many Okanagan-based businesses, Albert said, so it was an easy match when she found Tulak’s tasty treats.

“It keeps things fun and fresh up in here,” Albert said.

Albert said her interest in adding in a bakery was piqued when she was speaking with other groomers in the industry.

“People were mentioning that it’s been a big hit to do cookies because everyone wants to get a cookie for their dog after they’re groomed to treat them,” Albert said. “And I just always imagined this corner being a bakery.”

Albert said the treats have definitely been a hit among her furry clientele.

One dog visiting for a grooming appointment sat and stared at the glass case bursting with homemade delights and Albert said it looked as if the pup was thinking, ‘how can I get one?’. He slowly strolled around the to the backside of the display case and tenderly took one cinnamon roll, without disturbing any other tasty treats, and walked away satisfied.

Albert texted the story to her newest artisan and said, “your treats are a hit with everyone.”

A special promotion is being served up in store offering $5 off any grooming, plus a free cookie from Tiny’s Bones and Scones. The coupon is valid until May 15, 2020.

READ MORE: Pawsative Pups: Why are we afraid to treat our dogs?

READ MORE: Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

READ MORE: Armstrong crews turn eye to snow removal

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Tiny’s Bones and Scones healthy dog treats have been a huge hit over the past month since they have been available at Vernon’s Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Just Posted

Likely to exceed 200 vape-related suspensions: Vernon School District

‘We’ve declined tobacco use for 50 years and now… it’s increased,’ district addiction counsellor says

Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Bring old clothing to life at upcoming Okanagan workshops

Runaway Moon Theatre’s Calendario Clothing reNew project coming to Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm

Armstrong crews turn eye to snow removal

City gives thanks to residents for co-operation, patience as Public Works continues its efforts

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

CedarCreek Estate Winery set to become largest organic wine producer in B.C.

Winery will be producing all of its 27 wines organically across the Okanagan by 2021

LETTER: Efforts needed to save B.C.’s forests

Our forests have been permanently, radically altered, now our forest industry must follow

Kelowna International Airport surpasses 2 million passengers again

This is the second year in a row the airport has exceeded 2 million passengers

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Most Read