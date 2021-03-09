Plug pulled on Armstrong MetalFest once more

COVID-19 silences heavy metal music festival that draws hundreds to region for a second year

Armstrong MetalFest has once again had to pull the plug on its two-day event due to the pandemic.

West Metal Entertainment Society announced the cancellation Tuesday morning (March 9).

“Like many music fans, we were optimistic on 2021 being the year of live music coming back to stages, but we believe as we still must endure this pandemic, we will have to be patient for just a little bit longer,” organizers said in a social media post.

COVID-19 and its associated health ordered restrictions are behind the cancellation of the metal festival that was slated for July 16-17.

The festival, which typically draws hundreds of people to Armstrong’s IPE grounds for a weekend of heavy metal, beer and camaraderie, was cancelled last year, on May 1, two months after the province declared a state of emergency.

Now, those who still hold tickets that were planning on using them this year, are asked to hang on to them as they will be honoured for the choice of attending one of the next three festivals (2022-24).

“We’re confident that 2022 will be the year that we will see fans and bands reunite at Armstrong MetalFest.”

Ticket holders who require more information can email info@armstrongmetalfest.ca.

