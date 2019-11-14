Vernon artisans guild celebrates 40 years with sale

The Okanagan Artisans Guild (OAG) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month with a sale that celebrates local Vernon artisans.

The guild was first established in 1979 by several artists from the greater Vernon area who wanted to support the local arts, artists and ultimately try to make a living from their craft. And it all started with the decision to create a high-quality show where these artisans could display and sell their works while providing opportunity for the public to learn more about and support local artists from across the North Okanagan.

The first show was held at the Vernon Recreation Centre and in later years, it moved to the ballroom of Prestige Vernon Lodge.

The doors for the 40th Anniversary Sale will open Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. The Prestige Vernon Lodge’s three ballrooms and the upper mezzanine will be bursting with art from local artisans and this year, the guild will be showcasing paintings by the Federation of Canadian Artists.

“If you are looking to increase your personal collection of art, or are buying for the holidays, this event is for you,” the OAG said.

Paintings, mixed-media pieces, jewelry, candles, bath and body, metal, glass and wood works, plus baked goods will be for sale on Friday and Saturday. And special this year, in honour of the 40th anniversary, the OAG is giving out 40 gift bags to the first 40 people who come in on both days of the sale.

Two grand-prize gift baskets will be up for grabs, thanks to donations from the artisans. Although the event doesn’t have an admission fee associated, the OAG will be joined by Vernon 1st BX Scout Troop to accepting food donations for Vernon’s Salvation Army kettle drive for the first time.

“We hope to make this an annual food bank fundraiser,” the OAG said.

The sale runs Friday, Nov. 22, 11-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, 9-3 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. For more information visit okanaganartisans.ca.

